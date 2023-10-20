More 80+ Degree Warmth Ahead

by Shane Butler

We’re heading into the weekend with a very mild weather pattern over us. Looks like dry and warm conditions will be the rule until further notice. In the meantime, another frontal system will move southward and through the state Saturday afternoon. We don’t see any precipitation with the front but clouds will move in with it. Temps will still manage upper 70s to lower 80s Saturday afternoon. Overnight temps will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s over the weekend. Clouds will be a little thicker with temps coming down just slightly on Sunday. High temps are expected to be in the upper 70s with a few areas hitting 80 degrees Sunday afternoon. Looks like the rather mild weather conditions will stick around for most of next week. We should see lots of sunshine with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the 50s throughout the week. Next opportunity for rain returns later in the week. Until then, we have some really nice weather conditions for the latter half of October.