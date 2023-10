Warm days, mild nights, sunshine, and rain-free this weekend

by Ben Lang

Friday afternoon looks partly cloudy, warm, and rain-free. High temperatures range from the low to mid 80s. The sky becomes mostly clear Friday night. Temperatures remain mild, with lows near 60°. The weekend looks rain-free and warm with sunshine too. Afternoon temperatures warm into the mid 80s Saturday, and mid to upper 80s Sunday. Lows fall to around 60° each night.