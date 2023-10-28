Cold front arrives Monday; Much cooler, windy Halloween

by Ben Lang

Sunday was another very warm day with sunshine and some fair-weather clouds. High temperatures were in the low, mid, and even upper 80s. Sunday night looks mostly clear and mild with lows near 60°. Monday looks like another warm day for most of our area. High temperatures reach the low 80s, at least in southeast Alabama.

Our weather pattern changes Monday. A cold front pushes through our area. Temperatures may still warm into the low 80s Monday afternoon. However, Monday night turns cooler and breezy. Some rain appears possible behind the front Halloween morning. However, our area trends drier after midday. Although, the entire day looks cool and breezy. Temperatures may struggle to reach 60°. Lows may fall into the 40s, perhaps 30s through early Wednesday morning.

November begins cool but mainly sunny for our area. High temperatures only warm into the 60s Wednesday and Thursday. Lows fall into the 30s each night. Temperatures trend warmer next weekend, with highs back in the low to mid 70s, with sunshine and rain-free weather.