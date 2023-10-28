New Peace Garden unveiled in memory of slain MPD detective

Pughsley was killed by her former boyfriend in a domestic violence shooting in 2020. A Montgomery County jury found Brandon Webster guilty in August of two counts of capital murder in the death of Pughsley – one count in violation of a court issued protection order and one count in the commission of a burglary.

A new peace garden was unveiled Saturday in memory of slain Montgomery Police Department Detective Tanisha Pughsley.

“It is my hope and desire that the Peace Garden will serve as a lasting tribute to Tanisha’s legacy of love and service, and as a symbol of resilience for the entire community to do all it can to stop the violence, which took my daughter away from us,” stated Sharon Pughsley. “The Peace Garden is an incredible testament to the unity of the community, and I wish to thank the Leadership Montgomery Torchbearers Class XV, Project Team-Three, for all that they have done after the culmination of many months of planning and hard work by them all, which made the garden a reality.”

Many community leaders attended the dedication Saturday, including Pughsley’s mother, Sharon Pughsley.

The garden is meant to remind the community of the commitment needed to combat and end domestic violence against both women and men.

The project was sponsored by Leadership Montgomery’s Torchbearers Class XV.

The Peace Garden is located at 2625 Lower Wetumpka Road in Montgomery.