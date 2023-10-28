Very warm Sunday, cold front Monday, much cooler Halloween

by Ben Lang

Saturday was another very warm day with sunshine and some fair-weather clouds. High temperatures ranged from the low to mid 80s. Saturday night looks mostly clear and mild with lows in the upper 50s. Sunday looks like another very warm day with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures range from the mid to upper 80s. Sunday night remains mild with lows in the upper 50s.

Our weather pattern changes Monday. A cold front pushes through our area. Temperatures may still warm into the low 80s Monday afternoon. However, Monday night turns cooler and breezy. Some rain appears possible behind the front Halloween morning. However, our area trends drier after midday. Although, the entire day looks cool and breezy. Temperatures may struggle to reach 60°. Lows may fall into the 40s, perhaps 30s through early Wednesday morning.

November begins cool but mainly sunny for our area. High temperatures only warm into the 60s Wednesday and Thursday. Lows fall into the 40s, maybe 30s each night. Temperatures trend warmer next weekend, with highs back in the low to mid 70s, with sunshine and rain-free weather.