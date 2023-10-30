Youthful offender status denied for three of the suspects in the Dadeville mass shooting

by WAKA Action 8 News

Three of the six suspects in the Dadeville mass shooting have been denied youthful offender status.

Circuit Judge William Thornton issued the order Monday.

20 year old Wilson Lamar Hill, Jr., 19 year old Willie George Brown, Jr., and a third defendant, who was not identified in court documents because he is under the age of 18, appeared in front of Judge Thornton last week to determine whether they will be tried as youthful offenders or as adults.

According to Alabama law, suspects under 21 who are charged with a crime can apply for youthful offender status to prevent them from receiving the same sentencing as adults.

Along with Hill and Brown, Johnny Brown, Tyreese McCullough, Travis McCullough and Sherman Peters III have been indicted in the shooting left four people dead and 32 others injured.

According to court documents, Hill and Brown will be arraigned on December 28. No word on the third suspect at this time.