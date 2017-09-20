Alex City Police Investigate Shooting Death of Sylacauga Man

by Rashad Snell

At approximately 08:57pm Tuesday night, Alexander City Police Department was notified about a possible single-vehicle accident on the westbound shoulder of Hwy 280. This is the McDaniel Storage Buildings area.

While responding to the scene, dispatch notified officers that the driver appeared to have a gunshot wound. Officers and fire medics confirmed the driver was deceased and was pronounced dead at the scene. There was evidence of gun shots to the vehicle and victim.

The victim has been identified as 21-year old Devin Pope, of Sylacauga.

Alexander City Police Department is currently investigating the death and we’ll have updates as more information becomes available.