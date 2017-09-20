UPDATE: Female Shot on Gibson Street Tuesday Night Dies from Injuries

by Rashad Snell

The Montgomery Police Department has initiated a homicide investigation following the death of Tashyrah Reid, 19, of Montgomery who was pronounced dead after sustaining a fatal gunshot wound Tuesday evening.

At about 9 p.m., Tuesday, September 19, MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 1600 block of Gibson Street after receiving a report of a subject shot. There, they located Reid, who had sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound. She was transported to Jackson Hospital, where she was pronounced dead earlier today.

The circumstances surrounding this fatal shooting are under investigation, and no additional information is available for release at this time.