Slight Risk for Severe Storms Today

by Riley Blackwell

As the Gulf Low moves inland, rain and storms are entering the area. While a brief tornado cannot be ruled out within the morning bands, the main threat for severe storms will be this afternoon as the sun shines. It is not an overall high risk for severe weather, but it is best to stay weather aware. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Rain will linger some tonight with lows in the upper 50s.

We could still see some showers tomorrow morning as the system moves away from the area, but sunshine will be returning by the afternoon! Highs will be in the mid 70s.

Friday afternoon and Saturday will be calm, but rain and storms enter the forecast again on Sunday. After that system, our weather pattern mellows out and we expect sunshine and warm temperatures next week!