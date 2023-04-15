Sunny And Dry Weather Returns Monday

Sunny And Dry Weather Returns Monday Through Thursday

by Kevan Ramer

After a mostly sunny and warm Saturday across the River Region, clouds are now on the increase. A significant cold front will sweep across central Alabama by early Sunday morning…possibly triggering some rain and thunderstorms tonight and through noon tomorrow.

Once the cold front moves through our area, drier air will move in behind it, giving way to some beautiful spring weather for the River Region Monday through Thursday.

As a result, next week will be filled with sunshine…with afternoon temperatures in the 70s and 80s.