Beautiful Weather For The River Region

Sunny and pleasant weather for most of the work week

by Kevan Ramer

A strong cold front moved through Alabama today, and now behind that front, cooler, breezy west winds are bringing in much drier air and a return to sunshine on Sunday afternoon.

High pressure will continue to build into central Alabama and the entire southeast as well, which will as a result, insure very nice, dry, sunny weather for the River Region for the next several days.