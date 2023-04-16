UPDATE: Information on the Conditions of Those Injured in Dadeville Mass Shooting

by WAKA 8

We have information on those who were injured in the mass shooting in Dadeville late Saturday night that left four people dead.

Heidi Smith, a spokesperson for Lake Martin Community Hospital in Dadeville, told WAKA 8 that her hospital treated 15 gunshot victims.

Of those 15, six have been released.

Nine others were transferred to a hospital with a higher level of care. Of those nine, four were stable and five were critical.

Smith confirmed that all were teenagers.

Lake Martin Community Hospital had no one die from their injuries while receiving care, according to Smith.

As WAKA 8 has reported, The shooting happened during a Sweet 16 birthday party at Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio on Broadnax Street shortly after 10:30PM Saturday.

Sgt. Jeremy Burkett with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says in total, at least 28 people were injured, with a range of injuries from minor to critical.