UPDATE: Number of People Injured in Dadeville Mass Shooting Rises to 32

by WAKA 8

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has revised the number of people injured in the Dadeville mass shooting to 32. That announcement was made late Monday afternoon.

Late Sunday afternoon, ALEA had announced that 28 people were injured in the mass shooting that left four people dead. The identities of those killed have now been released.

The shooting happened at approximately 10:34 p.m. Saturday at the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio on Broadnax Street where a Sweet 16 birthday party was being held with about 50 people in attendance.

ALEA has not taken any questions about whether any suspects have been arrested.

After conducting a preliminary analysis of the evidence at the scene, as well as reviewing the information that has been received so far, ALEA says special agents are still in the process of gathering and examining information relative to the sequence of events which ultimately led to the shooting.

ALEA says special agents did not recover any high-powered rifle ammunition at the scene; however, they did recover numerous shell casings used in handguns. Investigators are still processing all of the evidence, in conjunction with completing interviews, in an effort to solidify a motive and potential suspects.

ALEA is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. If you or anyone you know has information regarding this incident, please contact SBI’s Crime information hotline at 1-800-392-8011 or email at sbi.investigations@alea.gov or contact Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 1-833-AL1-STOP or at www.215stop.com.