Scattered Rain Friday Night; Weekend Sunshine

by Ben Lang

Sunshine filled the sky for many Friday morning, but clouds increased by midday over many locations. Even though clouds increase further Friday afternoon, the chance for rain remains very low through sunset. Despite a mostly cloudy afternoon sky, temperatures still warm into the low and mid 80s. The rain chance may remain low Friday night, even in advance of a cold front pushing into our area.

The chance for rain should cease fairly early Saturday morning, with sunshine for most by midday as the front moves to our area. Although, temperatures remain cool despite afternoon sunshine, with highs in the mid 70s. Saturday also looks breezy. Saturday night turns colder with lows near 50°. Sunday remains cool, with highs in the low 70s and Sunday night lows in the upper 40s. However, Sunday looks rain-free with sunshine.

Next week begins rain-free with sunshine Monday, but next week looks unsettled overall with chances for rain and storms Tuesday through Friday.