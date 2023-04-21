Sunshine Returns For The Weekend

by Kevan Ramer

After several sunny, warm, and beautiful days across the River Region, get set for a chance of rain and thunderstorms tonight as a cold front slides through our area this Friday evening.

Tonight will be cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and a few storms, with a low of 58. Saturday will become mostly sunny and breezy with a high in the upper 70s. Sunday looks beautiful…sunny and 78.

More rain chances will return to our region next Tuesday afternoon through Friday.