Rain and Storms Today and Thursday

by Riley Blackwell

While most of Wednesday will be calm, showers and storms will likely return to the area in the afternoon. This will not be widespread and not everybody should be expecting rain, but those who are caught under a storm could experience heavy rain, gusty winds, and potentially large hail. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Thursday will feature the chance for showers and storms once again, some of which could be on the stronger side. While no severe weather is expected, stay weather aware for any storms that could pack a punch. Friday will also pose a chance for showers and storms mainly in the morning and midday hours, but sunshine will return later Friday afternoon. Another front will push through on Saturday and will usher in cooler temperatures for Sunday. Looking ahead to next week, no severe weather is in the forecast and sunshine will be abundant!