Calm Friday: Storms Return Saturday

by Riley Blackwell

Friday will start off with clouds overhead and potentially a stray shower or two, but the chance of rain diminishes throughout the day. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Another system will bring rain and storms to the area Saturday night into Sunday morning before a much calmer week will be in store for us next week. A few storms Saturday night could be strong to severe with the main threats being damaging winds up to 60mph, hail, and brief tornadoes.