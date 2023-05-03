State Trooper, Another Person Hospitalized after Macon County Incident

by WAKA 8

An Alabama State Trooper and another person were taken to a hospital after an incident in Macon County.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, at about 11:36 this morning, the state trooper was taking the person to the Macon County Jail when the person became ill and emergency crews were called to the scene on Martin Luther King Highway near South School Street in Tuskegee.

The person was given Narcan and was later taken to East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika for treatment.

ALEA says shortly after Narcan was administered to the person, the state trooper also fell ill and was then taken to East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika for treatment.

No other information has been released.