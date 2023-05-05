Cloudy and Spotty Showers for Friday

by Riley Blackwell

Friday is starting off with clouds overhead and spotty showers around the area. Clouds will remain overhead for the majority of the day today with highs in the mid to upper 70s and lower 80s. The chance for rain eases up tonight but clouds will remain overhead with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Saturday will feature yet more clouds overhead but rain chances will be slightly less. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Sunday will start off a summer-like warm up with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Next week will be very much summer-like, with highs remaining in the upper 80s with random afternoon showers and thunderstorms nearly every single day.