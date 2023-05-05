Demopolis Family Loses Everything in Fatal House Fire

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A house fire in Demopolis — claims the life of a 64 year old woman — and her dog.

The family lost everything they owned in the fire — including the family matriarch — and a beloved family pet.

Sylvia Jones is still trying to cope with her emotions — and with just how fast her whole life has been turned upside down.

Jones’ mother, Sandra Brock — died in the fire Monday afternoon.

“This house is material. But I can’t get my momma nor my dog back,” said Jones.

Jones says Brock sent her granddaughter, Janita Dixon to the store to get some dog food. And that’s when the fire started.

“Like within ten minutes. Literally,” said Dixon. “I had just left the house.”

Jones says a neighbor called and told her that the house was on fire.

“He said he heard a loud boom. And the house was on fire,” she said.

“And I’m like, you playing. I just literally talked to my mom on Face Time. And my daughter just up the street.”

“If it wasn’t for my grandma, I probably wouldn’t even be here,” said Dixon.

“My grandma really my hero.”

It took firefighters several hours to safely put out the fire.

“We made a very aggressive attack on it, began fire suppression and a search and rescue attempt,” said Demopolis Fire Department Battalion Chief Alex Morris.

However, Brock — and the family’s dog, Draker — didn’t make it out alive.

A Go-Fund-Me page has been set up to help the family under the heading — Help restore the life and home of Sylvia Jones.