Pedestrian dies after being hit by a vehicle in Montgomery

by WAKA 8

Montgomery police are investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian accident that left a Montgomery man dead.

It happened Sunday at 4:40 a.m. in the 3700 block of Harrison Road.

Once officers and fire medics arrived, they found the pedestrian, 45-year-old Jerome Davis with fatal injuries. Davis was pronounced dead on the scene.

No word on the driver of the vehicle at this time.