Two People Injured in Downtown Montgomery Shooting

by WAKA 8

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting downtown that left two men injured.

Police say the shooting happened at about 11:25PM Monday in the 200 block of Tallapoosa Street. That location is near the Renaissance Hotel/Montgomery Convention Center and other downtown attractions.

Police say the two men were taken to a hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Officers took a suspect into custody at the scene and recovered two guns. Police say 21-year-old Christian Stovall is charged with first-degree assault and was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.