Rain Chances Back Down Friday

by Shane Butler

More showers and storms ahead for the area this evening. Some of the storms will be capable of heavy downpours, frequent lightning, gusty winds, and small hail. Any strong storms will weaken before midnight. We have an westward moving frontal boundary pushing through the state tomorrow. Winds on the backside of the boundary will be easterly and that’s going to be drier air. This will cut down on the number of showers and storms across the area. It looks like the better chance of any rain activity will shift southwestward. The drier easterly wind flow will make it feel a little more comfortable, especially Friday evening. That will be short lived as another frontal boundary approaches the area Saturday. Rain and storms are likely during the day. Some storms could be strong and possibly severe. The main threats will be damaging winds and small hail. We’re on the backside of the front on Sunday. As a result, weather conditions will turn out to be milder Sunday afternoon. Looking ahead into next week, we see our weather trending drier along with below average temperatures. Daytime highs will only manage the lower 80s for most of the work week.