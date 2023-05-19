Not as Hot or Humid Today with Lower Rain Chance

by Riley Blackwell

Friday is starting off with some passing clouds and very warm conditions. Most of us will hover near 90° today with a chance for afternoon showers and storms. Rain will ease up tonight with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

A cold front will be pushing through the area Friday and will keep cooler temperatures around to end the week. However more rain and storms will be around for Saturday, but that system will usher in much calmer conditions for Sunday and next week!