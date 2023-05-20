Saturday Night Storms, Drier Sunday, More Storms Monday

Saturday Night Storms, Drier Sunday, More Storms Monday

by Kevan Ramer

Watch out for rain and strong thunderstorms moving across the River Region this Saturday night as a cold front migrates into our area from the west. Just ahead of this approaching front, we could possibly see some severe thunderstorms develop through about 10 p.m. Saturday evening…capable of intense cloud to ground lightning, 60 mph wind gusts, areas of heavy rain, and quarter sized hail.

Sunday looks to be much drier…partly sunny, with highs in the mid-80s.

An upper-level disturbance will move across Alabama on Monday…triggering more thunderstorms across the River Region through Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday through Friday of this upcoming work-week should remain mostly dry.