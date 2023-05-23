Missing Alabama Teenager Could Be in Selma or Marion

by WAKA 8

A missing teenager from Jackson, Alabama, could be in Selma or Marion, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

Jackson police are looking for 14-year-old Leah Simone McDonald who hasn’t been seen since Mother’s Day, May 14. She was last seen in the High Street area in Jackson.

McDonald’s mother told CrimeStoppers that her daughter may possibly be in Selma or Marion as well as Birmingham or possibly Atlanta or Smyrna, Georgia.

Investigators say McDonald was last seen wearing brown shorts, a black-colored shirt and a pair of blue Air Jordan tennis shoes. McDonald is described as around 5’5” and approximately 135 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes, with black/brown dreadlocks.

Investigators believe McDonald may be traveling in an unknown type of white car with a Florida license plate.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.