Much Cooler with Showers Today; Better Days Ahead

by Riley Blackwell

Tuesday will be a gross and dreary day across the region, with rain chances throughout the majority of the day but highs will only likely be in the mid 70s for most of us! Lows will be in the mid 60s.

Sunshine and low rain chances return Wednesday and will likely persist through the Memorial Day weekend. Temperatures will return back into the mid 80s.