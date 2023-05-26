Mostly Clear and Calm Memorial Day Weekend

by Riley Blackwell

Friday is starting off clear but fairly cool with most of us in the low 60s. Sunshine will be plentiful today with highs in the mid 80s with also basically no rain chance. Clear skies will linger tonight with lows in the upper 50s.

Saturday will be more of the same with temperatures in the low 80s and a good bit of sunshine.

The Memorial Day weekend is looking fantastic with highs in the low to mid 80s and abundant sunshine. Rain chances remain very low.