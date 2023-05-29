Warmer Temperatures & Increasing Rain Chances This Week

Rising Temperatures By The Weekend

by Kevan Ramer

After a beautiful, mostly sunny, and dry Memorial Day across central and south Alabama…tonight will be partly cloudy and cool, with lows falling into the upper 50s and low 60s.

For your Tuesday, high pressure centered just off the Florida panhandle will provide for a mostly sunny and pleasant day, with afternoon high temperatures in the mid-80s.

Scattered afternoon rain will return to our area on Wednesday…with increased rain and isolated storm chances Thursday and Friday.