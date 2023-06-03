Sunshine…Slight Rain Chances…Temperatures In The 90s

Typical summertime pattern...slight rain chances...temps in the 90s

by Kevan Ramer

As we head through the first weekend of June, we are in a very typical summertime pattern for central Alabama.

Tonight expect mostly clear and mild conditions with low temperatures in the upper 60s.

For your Sunday, expect a mostly sunny sky, with a 30% chance of just isolated showers and storms. Most areas across the River Region will remain dry.

For next week, expect plenty of sunshine…with only a 20% to 30% chance of afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms. Daytime highs each day will top out near 90 degrees.