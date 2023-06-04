Montgomery police investigating homicide

by WAKA 8

Montgomery police have launched a homicide investigation following a man’s shooting death.

Police say at about 9:12PM yesterday, 28-year-old Donald Bell of Montgomery was shot in the 700 block of N. University Drive, near Alabama State University. He was pronounced dead.

Capt. Jarrett Williams says the circumstances surrounding this shooting remain under investigation. No additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.

If you have any information about this fatal shooting, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.