Montgomery police searching for business burglary suspect

by WAKA 8

Montgomery police need your help finding the suspect in a business burglary.

Police say the burglary happened at a business in the 3800 block of East South Boulevard, which is near the Troy Highway/McGehee Road intersection.

The burglary happened Friday, May 19. Investigators say the suspect forcibly entered, stole property and left the scene in an unknown direction.

Investigators ask anyone with information regarding this burglary to please come forward.

The suspect is wanted for burglary 3rd degree, a Class C felony, and theft of property 4th degree, a Class A misdemeanor.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the identification of the suspect. Call (334) 215-STOP if you have a tip. You can remain anonymous.