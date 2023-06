by WAKA 8

Three people were injured in a two-car crash on U.S. Highway 231 in south Montgomery County on Monday night.

State troopers say the wreck happened at around 7PM, not far from the Sikes and Kohn’s Country Mall near the Pike County line.

They say two people had to be flown to Baptist Medical Center South for treatment, while the other was brought to Baptist South by ambulance.

State troopers are still investigating what led to the crash.