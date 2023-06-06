Truck, Train Collide on Highway 229 Near Tallassee

by WAKA 8

WAKA 8 was on the scene shortly after a truck and a train collided on Highway 229 Tuesday morning.

The collision happened in extreme north Macon County, near the Elmore County line, just off Interstate 85 at exit 26.

According to Macon County EMA Director Frank Lee, CSX officials have advised that the truck went around the crossing and was struck by the oncoming train.

Lee says the truck was demolished. He says the driver has non-life threating injuries and was taken to Tallassee Community Hospital.

Tallassee Police and Macon County Sheriff’s deputies are working at the crash site. They say to find an alternate route.

