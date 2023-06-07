Elmore man faces child sex charges

by WAKA 8

Millbrook police say a man from Elmore has been arrested on child sex charges.

Police Chief P.K. Johnson says 61-year-old Stephen Qrys is being held in the Elmore County Jail without bond.

Johnson says on June 1, the police department got a complaint from a victim who reported being forced to engage in sexual activity with a family member for a number of years, beginning when the victim was a minor.

He says the arrest was made the following day.

Qrys is charged with rape 1st degree and sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old.

“After discussing this case with our detectives, I can confirm that additional victims have been identified during the course of this investigation, and we anticipate additional charges being pursued against this alleged offender moving forward,” Johnson said in a statement.