Elmore man faces child sex charges
Millbrook police say a man from Elmore has been arrested on child sex charges.
Police Chief P.K. Johnson says 61-year-old Stephen Qrys is being held in the Elmore County Jail without bond.
Johnson says on June 1, the police department got a complaint from a victim who reported being forced to engage in sexual activity with a family member for a number of years, beginning when the victim was a minor.
He says the arrest was made the following day.
Qrys is charged with rape 1st degree and sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old.
“After discussing this case with our detectives, I can confirm that additional victims have been identified during the course of this investigation, and we anticipate additional charges being pursued against this alleged offender moving forward,” Johnson said in a statement.