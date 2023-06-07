Hot & Humid Wednesday; Drier Air for Weekend

by Riley Blackwell

Wednesday is starting off warm and muggy, as temperatures are around 70° heading out the door. Temperatures will be rising to the mid to upper 80s with a slight chance for showers. Clouds will remain overhead tonight with lows in the mid 60s.

Thursday will start off fairly warm once again with clouds overhead but clouds will give way to more sunshine as we get into the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s with a chance for showers and storms. A “cold front” will be moving through the state Thursday and while it will not do much for our temperatures, MUCH drier air will be filtering into the state which will keep dew points extremely low for summer.

Friday and Saturday will be nice and calm with highs still in the upper 80s, but another system will return on Sunday/Monday and will bring more dry conditions for the middle of next week!