Alabama State Men’s 4×100 Relay Team qualifies for the NCAA finals

Alabama State Track & Field

by Lindsey Bonner

For the first time in school history, the Alabama State Hornets have qualified a Relay Team for the finals at the NCAA Outdoor Championship.

In the preliminary qualifier, the 4×100 Relay Team set a new school record time of 38.56 seconds. The record-breaking time would be good enough to secure the Hornets a spot in the finals on Friday where the team will race to bring home the National Championship trophy to Montgomery.

The members of the Men’s 4×100 Relay Team at ASU are Victor Smith, Matthew Clarke, Justus Trainer, Jamarion Stubbs, and alternate Kendrick Winfield.

-Information from ASU