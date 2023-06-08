Drier Air Headed Our Way

by Riley Blackwell

Thursday will start off fairly warm once again with clouds overhead but clouds will give way to more sunshine as we get into the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s with a chance for showers and storms. A “cold front” will be moving through the state Thursday and while it will not do much for our temperatures, MUCH drier air will be filtering into the state which will keep dew points extremely low for summer.

Friday and Saturday will be nice and calm with highs still in the upper 80s, but another system will return on Sunday/Monday and will bring more dry conditions for the middle of next week!