by WAKA 8

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police say at about 7AM today, they were called to the 2100 block of Bowen Drive, which is near the intersection of Vaughn Road and Fieldcrest Drive. That’s where they found the man, who was taken to a hospital.

Police say a suspect has been taken into custody and charges are pending.

No other information has been released.