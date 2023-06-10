Man Seriously Hurt in Montgomery Shooting

by WAKA 8

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man seriously hurt.

Lt. Raymond Carson says at about 10:37 last night, officers were called to a hospital where the man had arrived for treatment. He says the man’s injuries are life threatening.

Carson says investigators determined that the shooting happened in the 4200 block of Strathmore Drive, which is just off East South Boulevard across from the old Montgomery Mall.

He says there is no other information available to release.