by WAKA 8

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile male injured.

Lt. Raymond Carson says at about 2:40PM Saturday, they were called to the 1800 block of Texas Street. That is near Fairground Road not far from Garrett Coliseum.

That’s where they found the victim, who was taken to the hospital with what is believed to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Carson says there’s no other information available to release.