Storms cause widespread damage in city of Valley Grande
From the West Alabama Newsroom–
Dallas County EMA is reporting significant damage from Wednesday’s storm — with wide spread damage in the city of Valley Grande.
Over a dozen homes received — major to minor damage — caused by storms that swept through the area Wednesday afternoon.
Alphonso Curry says the storm knocked down a tree limb — that nearly knocked in his back door.
It also knocked over part of his privacy fence — and knocked out power at his house.
“It frightened the hell out of me when it happened,” said Curry.
“Cause it was a loud bang you know. It hit that back door there. And it flew open.”
“The sky was gray like it is now. But what I saw was a darker gray, large funnel at the top. And it got smaller as it went to the ground. I wasn’t 100% sure, but I came on home. Told my husband I think I just saw a tornado,” said Tina Yelverton.
Yelverton said before she and her husband Mike — could make it to their safe place — their house was hit.
“It was extremely loud. It only lasted about 30 seconds. But sounded like the whole house was coming apart.”
Now — neighbors are helping neighbors — clear roads and driveways. And crews are out working — to restore power to those homes that remain without it.
“And I’m kind of concerned it. Because I got a freezer full of food. I don’t know what happened with that,” said Curry.
Still many people in the area — are feeling like — they dodged a bullet.
“It could have been so much worse. I feel that we’re lucky,” said Yelverton.
“I look at what happened in Selma just a few months back and I’m feeling very blessed that this is all that happened and we’re safe.”