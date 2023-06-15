Storms cause widespread damage in city of Valley Grande

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Dallas County EMA is reporting significant damage from Wednesday’s storm — with wide spread damage in the city of Valley Grande.

Over a dozen homes received — major to minor damage — caused by storms that swept through the area Wednesday afternoon.

Alphonso Curry says the storm knocked down a tree limb — that nearly knocked in his back door.

It also knocked over part of his privacy fence — and knocked out power at his house.

“It frightened the hell out of me when it happened,” said Curry.

“Cause it was a loud bang you know. It hit that back door there. And it flew open.”

“The sky was gray like it is now. But what I saw was a darker gray, large funnel at the top. And it got smaller as it went to the ground. I wasn’t 100% sure, but I came on home. Told my husband I think I just saw a tornado,” said Tina Yelverton.

Yelverton said before she and her husband Mike — could make it to their safe place — their house was hit.

“ It was extremely loud. It only lasted about 30 seconds. But sounded like the whole house was coming apart.”

Now — neighbors are helping neighbors — clear roads and driveways. And crews are out working — to restore power to those homes that remain without it.

“And I’m kind of concerned it. Because I got a freezer full of food. I don’t know what happened with that,” said Curry.

Still many people in the area — are feeling like — they dodged a bullet.

“It could have been so much worse. I feel that we’re lucky,” said Yelverton.

“I look at what happened in Selma just a few months back and I’m feeling very blessed that this is all that happened and we’re safe.”