Potentially stormy afternoon followed by rainy week ahead

by Riley Blackwell

Strong to severe storms have been plentiful this morning but fortunately no tornado warnings or reports of damage. A 2/5 Slight Risk is still in place for much of the area as another round of severe storms will be expected later this afternoon. Threats include damaging winds up to 70mph, large hail, and perhaps a tornado or two.

Fortunately most of us will see a break from the severe weather on Tuesday. Rain and storms will still be expected in the evening, but the severe threat is basically zero.