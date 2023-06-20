Severe threat diminishes but rain chances remain elevated

by Riley Blackwell

A cold front will be pushing through the area today but will likely have little impact on our day. However, the low pressure system associated with the front will be spinning around the southeast today. This system will greatly increase rain chances for the next several days. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Clouds will hang around tonight but rain chances will slowly taper off with lows in the upper 60s.

Wednesday will start off fairly calm but rain chances will significantly increase by the midday hours and will hang around for most of the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Rain chances will stay elevated for Thursday as well, but fortunately rain chances back off by the weekend and temperatures will be rising to the low 90s.