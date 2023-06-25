Severe Storms Possible Sunday Night And Monday

by Ben Lang

Sunday morning and afternoon were quite sunny across central and south Alabama. Temperatures were blazing hot during the afternoon, with highs in the low to mid 90s. Heat indices were over 100° in some locations. A heat advisory continues until 9PM Sunday for west-central Alabama. Meanwhile, strong to severe storms remain possible Sunday evening and overnight into early Monday morning.

A severe thunderstorm watch continues until midnight Sunday night for Coosa, Tallapoosa, Elmore, Montgomery, Macon, and Bullock counties. A cluster of storms works south through east-central Alabama Sunday evening, capable of damaging straight-line wind gusts and large hail. An additional complex of storms located in central Arkansas early Sunday evening races southeast into our area overnight.

That round of storms may produce strong wind gusts or hail in our area too, with heavy rain and frequent lightning otherwise. It likely affects us after midnight through early Monday morning. Additional storms may develop Monday afternoon, a few of which could be strong to severe. Strong wind gusts and large hail are the primary hazards.

Most of the rest of next week looks mainly dry and hot. High temperatures range from the low to mid 90s Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday and Friday could be very hot, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. Heat indices may approach or exceed advisory criteria. Rain coverage looks limited each day. However, daytime shower and storm chances rise next weekend. That likely helps curb afternoon heat a little.