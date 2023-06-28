CODE RED: Excessive heat Thursday and Friday

by Riley Blackwell, Ben Lang

Wednesday was a very hot late June day across central and south Alabama. Afternoon temperatures peaked in the mid 90s in most locations. However, temperatures trend even more extreme Thursday and Friday afternoon. An excessive heat warning begins at 11AM, and continues through 9PM both Thursday and Friday for west-central Alabama, including much of our area. Heat indices may range from 105-112° each afternoon.

A heat advisory begins at 11AM Thursday and continues through 9PM Friday for east-central Alabama, including Tallapoosa, Macon, Bullock, and Pike counties in our area. Heat indices may range from 105-110° each afternoon. Whether the heat becomes dangerous or not depends on exposure. Strenuous activity for extended periods of time may become overwhelming, resulting in heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Both Thursday and Friday look mainly sunny. Only a stray shower or storm may briefly dot our area either afternoon, so a cooling downpour looks very unlikely. That means many locations deal with near 100° air temperatures, with heat indices well over 100° for most of each afternoon. Fortunately, daytime rain chances rise a bit this weekend, which may help curb afternoon heat for some Saturday and Sunday.

The heat becomes more tolerable next week with cooling scattered daytime showers or storms around each day. High temperatures remain in the low 90s Monday through Thursday.

