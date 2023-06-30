Celebratory Gunfire Banned Within the City Limits

by Teresa Lawson

The Montgomery Police Department wants everyone to have a happy fourth of July we spoke with Chief Albert to discuss how to help make everyone’s holiday safe.

Independence Day is celebrated by most people across the country. Locally celebrations include family time, good company, good food and maybe a few fireworks. This year MPD is reminding everyone that gunfire shouldn’t be on that list.

Firing a weapon into the air, even as a form of celebration, is against the law within the city limits. You may think that it’s harmless because you’re not shooting at anyone but keep in mind that bullets have to come down someplace. While everyone is hoping to make lasting memories with their families this holiday we don’t want those memories to be of an accidental death or injury.

Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert says that MPD will be out and about this holiday and will arrest anyone caught shooting in the air with a zero tolerance policy.