Funeral arrangements announced for police officer Carlos Taylor

by WAKA 8

Funeral arrangements have been announced for police officer Carlos Taylor, who died last week.

The funeral will be at 11AM Monday, July 10, at Frazer Methodist Church. Pastor Jerry W. Iverson of New Canaan Missionary Baptist Church will be officiating.

Interment will be at New Canaan Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 5680 Atlanta Highway in Montgomery, with the staff of E. G. Cummings Memorial Funeral Home directing.

Visitation will be Sunday, July 9, from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Mr. Taylor will lie in repose one hour prior to the funeral service at the church. The funeral home is located at 1120 Bragg Street in Montgomery.

Taylor died on Friday, June 30. He was a 2016 graduate of the Montgomery Police Department. In February 2017, Officer Taylor was critically injured in a crash while on duty. He suffered a traumatic injury to the stem of his brain.

During National Police Week in 2020, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office honored Officer Carlos Taylor with a car parade in appreciation of his service.

Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert said, “We certainly appreciate the dedication and commitment Officer Taylor provided to the community he served and to his fellow partners in law enforcement.

“Officer Taylor will forever be remembered and will always be part of the Montgomery Police Department family.”