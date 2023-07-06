What’s Happening: July 7-9

by WAKA 8

Montgomery Whitewater opens on Friday! But that’s not all that’s going on in the River Region this weekend.

Montgomery Whitewater is the 120-acre outdoor recreation complex that’s been in the works since 2019. It will offer whitewater rafting and kayaking among its activities.

Also happening this weekend — a special event for teenagers, shopping downtown and a jazz tribute at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival.

Watch the video above to get more from WAKA 8’s Savanna Sabb.