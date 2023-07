Hot, humid, and rainy afternoons

by Riley Blackwell

Our weather pattern remains unchanged Friday through the weekend. Scattered daytime showers and storms form across our area each day. The sky likely remains partly cloudy during rain-free times. Each afternoon looks plenty hot and humid, with highs in the low to mid 90s. In fact, our weather pattern may remain unchanged throughout next week. Showers and storms become at least scattered about each day, with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s.